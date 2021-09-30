MONTGOMERY — Alabama health officials are urging schools to continue requiring masks despite a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, which has one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates and worst death rates.
One state lawmaker, however, has introduced a bill that would cut funding for schools that do implement mask mandates.
The state Department Of Public Health said Tuesday that nearly 23% of COVID infections in Alabama are among children up to the age of 17. As of Monday, at least 30 children were hospitalized for the disease and three were on ventilators.
"Consistent and correct mask use in schools has helped reduce the number of cases of COVID-19, helped schools remain open to in-person learning in Alabama, and helped prevent the consequences of this serious disease," the department said in a news release.
The release cited studies by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found masks were critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
Alabama left masking decisions to local officials, resulting in a patchwork of rules that vary in districts just a few miles apart.
Mask mandates continue to face opposition in the Legislature. Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, has introduced a bill that would require the State Board of Education to adopt COVID-19 safety protocols for K-12 schools that do not require students to wear masks.
“This bill says that parents should have the right to choose whether or not their child wears a mask in a public school, and I believe the parents are more qualified to make that decision than the government,” Sorrell, who is running for state auditor in 2022, said last month. He said his bill is modeled on a similar Florida law. Any school district that does enforce a mask mandate would have its state Foundation Program funding — the state’s mechanism for paying for the basics of education — reduced by 5% the following year.
The bill was unlikely to gain traction during the Legislature's current special session, however, which is focused on prisons and could end Friday.
Alabama has had 14,155 deaths related to COVID-19, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. The death count is the 16th highest in the country overall and the fourth highest per capita at nearly 290 deaths per 100,000 people.
Health officials attribute much of the problem to Alabama's vaccination rate, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks worst in the Southeast and among the lowest in the nation. Roughly 42% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 1,397, a drop of about 36%, and hospitalizations have fallen below 1,500 after reaching nearly 2,900 on Sept. 1.
Even with the improvement, Alabama ranked 10th nationally for the rate of new cases over the past week. There were 785 new cases per 100,000 people in Alabama over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.