MONTGOMERY — Alabama nursing homes will be fined if they don’t start reporting by Sunday cases of COVID-19 and deaths among their residents to a federal database.
Additionally, the state could be penalized if it doesn’t perform in-person infection control surveys at nursing homes with COVID-19 cases by July 31.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma said in a news release this week that the increases in penalties are part of the “Opening Up America Again” plan.
“While many nursing homes have performed well and demonstrated that it’s entirely possible to keep nursing homes patients safe, we are outlining new instructions for state survey agencies and enforcement actions for nursing homes that are not following federal safety requirements," Verma said.
Since May 1, nursing homes have been required to report COVID-19 cases and deaths directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Separately, information released Monday by CMS shows that as of late May, only 23% of Alabama nursing homes have been surveyed by the Alabama Department of Public Health for a required infection control survey.
John Matson, the communications director for the Alabama Nursing Home Association, said some Alabama nursing homes were not able to enroll in the new National Healthcare Safety Network database despite their best efforts.
“This is a reflection of federal systems being overwhelmed and unable to enroll more than 15,000 nursing homes nationwide between the April 24 launch and when first reports were due May 8,” Matson said in a news release.
“The Alabama Nursing Home Association provided (National Healthcare Safety Network) enrollment information and guidance to its members and advised them to begin collecting the data even if the CDC and (National Healthcare Safety Network) were unable to enroll the nursing home before the reporting deadline.”
Matson also said facilities must report data at least once every seven days. Facilities that don’t begin reporting by Sunday will receive a fine of $1,000 for that week, Matson said. If facilities continue not to report data, fines increase.
Matson said he wishes more emphasis would be placed on patient care instead of paperwork.
“We understand CMS must cite facilities that fail to live up to their responsibilities,” Matson said. “However, more fines and penalties will not solve the problems posed by COVID-19.”
Alabama nursing homes are already required to submit COVID-19 data to their county health office and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“No other health care provider or business reports COVID-19 cases to more government entities and people than nursing homes,” Matson said.
According to data from the ADPH, 80% of COVID-19 related deaths in Alabama are people older than 65. As of May 31, according to ADPH, the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases included 1,690 residents and 1,025 employees of long-term care facilities.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said last week that ADPH doesn’t release data about specific nursing homes due to privacy concerns.
“We have to be very careful with any type of disease or condition about reporting enough details that would allow someone to be identified in a community or the public,” Harris said. “We very much respect the privacy of people.”
The CMS said they would be releasing a database later this week that would allow the data to be searchable by facility name and which will be broken down by state, number of residents and number of staff. The agency will be updating the data weekly.
The CMS also announced this week that states that have not completed a required on-site infection control surveys of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases by later this summer could lose some federal funding.
