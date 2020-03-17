The Alabama Department of Revenue expects to delay the April 15 tax payment deadline for state tax filers, but is waiting for direction from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
“We will follow suit with whatever the IRS does,” Amanda Collier, an ADOR communications specialist, told Alabama Daily News on Monday.
Last week, President Donald Trump said he would use his emergency authority to allow individual taxpayers and businesses to defer paying their taxes by next month’s deadline if they have suffered adverse effects from the spreading virus.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that the delay would cover “virtually all Americans other than the super-rich,” the Associated Press reported.
Advocates have said people shouldn’t have to worry about filing their taxes in the midst of a public health emergency.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, who chairs the Education Ways and Means Committee in the State Senate, said he spoke with ADOR officials last week.
“They are very much aware of the need to extend the filing deadline, but are waiting for the feds to set a date,” Orr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.