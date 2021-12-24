With COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases on the rise locally and in Alabama, the state will have a limited number of doses of a new drug that can be used to treat the illness, health officials said Thursday.
The state's initial supply of 780 courses of the Pfizer oral drug Paxlovid, which the Food and Drug Administration approved for emergency use as the omicron variant spreads rapidly, will be distributed through pharmacies, the Department of Public Health said in a statement.
Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, said the drug will be available to people who aren't hospitalized with the illness but isn't a substitute for vaccinations, "which remain the best way for most people to protect themselves against severe illness and death due to COVID-19."
"I continue to urge all Alabamians to be vaccinated and receive a booster dose when eligible," Harris said.
Paxlovid was authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms in adults and children. Other states will also receive limited supplies before production and distribution increases, officials said.
Less than half of the state's population is fully vaccinated, and relatively few people are following health recommendations to wear masks in public places and maintain a safe distance from others. In Hoover earlier this week, unmasked holiday shoppers far outnumbered people with covered faces at the state's largest shopping mall, the Riverchase Galleria.
More than 16,380 people have died of COVID-19 in the state, giving Alabama the nation's second-highest death rate from the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University.
The combined COVID death toll in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties is 785.
Over the last two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 348, or 64.1%, but the state ranks last in the nation for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins.
The average number of new cases per day over the last week is 24.7 in Morgan County, 19 in Limestone and 3.7 in Lawrence.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped more than 70% statewide in a month to more than 430 on Wednesday, but that is still far below levels from early fall when officials said the state's health care system was in danger of being overwhelmed by the illness.
Decatur Morgan Hospital had 18 COVID patients as of Wednesday, including six on ventilators. Athens-Limestone Hospital had seven COVID patients, with one on a ventilator.
On Thursday U.S. health regulators authorized a second pill against COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration announcement on Merck's molnupiravir came one day after the agency cleared Paxlovid.
Pfizer's Paxlovid is likely to become the first-choice treatment against the virus because of its superior benefits and milder side effects.
As a result, Merck's pill is expected to have a lesser role against the pandemic than predicted just a few weeks ago. Its ability to head off severe COVID-19 is much smaller than initially announced and the drug label will warn of serious safety issues, including the potential for birth defects.
Both treatments will be free to patients in the U.S. after being purchased by the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.