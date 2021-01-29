CLANTON — The central Alabama city of Clanton has lost a second elected official to the coronavirus pandemic six months after the longtime mayor died of COVID-19.
City Council member Sammy Wilson died Thursday while in a hospital where he was being treated for the illness caused by the new virus, WBRC-TV reported.
A statement by Mayor Jeff Mims said the town of 8,800 people was thankful for Wilson's service to the community. Council member Mary Mell Smith called Wilson's death "a big loss."
"He had that big smile on his face every time you saw him," she said.
Wilson died about six months after Billy Joe Driver, who had served as mayor for 36 years before he died of COVID-19 in July.
Mims was elected to replace Driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.