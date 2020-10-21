Several patients at the Morgan County Health Department’s drive-thru flu clinic Tuesday morning said they got their first flu vaccines in several years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a nurse said turnout was high for the program.
Judy Blaxton, who received a vaccination from the clinic at Central Baptist Church, said it was the first time she’d had a flu shot in several years.
“I thought it was very important this year because of the virus,” Blaxton said.
Morgan County Health Department infection prevention and control nurse supervisor Pamela Wales said the clinic had administered 90 injections by 10 a.m.
“That is a lot for one hour,” Wales said.
By 11 o’clock, the number of vaccines administered doubled to more than 180.
In total, 395 vaccines were administered at the clinic.
Alabama Department of Public Health administrator for the northern district Judy Smith said administering nearly 400 vaccines during a five-hour event is a good sign, but more people need to get their vaccines.
"While public health sees this as a good five-hour response time, this is a county with population of just under 120,000. Many people have gotten (their flu shot) at other health care options, but no doubt many more need to get them," Smith said.
The ADPH advises individuals to get vaccinated against the flu to reduce the chance of getting sick or spreading the flu to others, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ADPH said on its website that a rise in flu cases may make it difficult to differentiate between COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory illnesses.
Health officials also have urged people to get flu shots this year so that doctors and hospitals don't face the extra strain of having to treat an influenza outbreak in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wales said COVID-19 may have been a contributing factor in the higher-than-usual turnout for the flu clinic Tuesday, but she couldn’t be sure.
“It may be (because of COVID-19), it may not,” she said. “Definitely it is wise to get the flu vaccine, that way you have some protection against the flu. In case you were to get COVID, it would be helpful to have that.”
The event was held at Central Baptist Church, 2801 U.S. 31 South, Decatur from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vaccines were $5 or free with a Medicare card, but health department employees said nobody would be turned away or denied a vaccine due to inability to pay.
Ann and Andy Chaple, who received vaccinations at the clinic, said they’ve received their flu shot every year for many years.
“You’ve got to help everybody, everybody’s got to help us,” Andy Chaple said. “I mean, I’m high risk, and we’ve got two little girls, so we can’t risk anybody getting sick.”
Blaxton said the clinic was easy to navigate and well-designed: “It was very quick, very efficient and only cost $5,” she said.
The clinic had a steady stream of cars for most of the morning. The clinic was set up with four stations, each with a different purpose. At the first two stations, health department staff asked the patients to fill out some paperwork and indicate whether they needed the high-dose shot. At the third station, nurses administered vaccines, and at the fourth station, patients paid, turned in their paperwork and received a goody bag before leaving. Patients were able to stay in their cars throughout the entire process.
