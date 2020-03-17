Decatur Animal Services will temporarily provide service to the public only by appointment as it adapts to the coronavirus threat.
Modifications by DAS include:
• Adoptions and other arrangements can be discussed over the phone, after contact is made with front desk staff.
• Animal Control Officers will continue to be dispatched by Morgan County 911. The officers will limit animal intakes to emergencies and severe cases. Strays and owner-surrendered animals will be received based upon availability.
• Animal Service is temporarily postponing normal volunteer activities and assistance until further notice. Select volunteers may be asked to perform to optional services in the event of a full-time staff reduction from illness.
• The shelter will not temporarily kennel the household pets of those people diagnosed with COVID-19. Pet owners should create plans for the care of their animals and prepare in advance for any situation that they may face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.