The Alabama Center for the Arts announced today that it is extending the application deadline for “The Project” Summer Arts Camp Program to 5 p.m., April 20, because of the coronavirus threat.
Returning for its second consecutive year to the ACA, “The Project” is a free, two-week intensive summer arts camp program for rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.
The camp is currently scheduled for June 8-19 at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur.
Participants will create and produce a short film, walk the red carpet and have it shown just as they do in Hollywood during the program’s “Film Festival” event on the final day of camp.
Participation will grant participants the opportunity to earn scholarships for attending classes at Calhoun and Athens State.
For more information and application materials go www.alabamacenterforthearts.org/the-project-2020/.
For additional questions, contact Jax Vadney at jacki.vadney@athens.edu or Chris Vrenna at chris.vrenna@calhoun.edu.
