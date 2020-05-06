While some county offices are reopening under the state's loosened COVID-19 restrictions, area jails remain closed to the public, and the Alabama Department of Corrections' work release and work center programs remain suspended.
The Morgan County Jail building remains closed to the public during the state’s "safer-at-home" order, which expires May 15, and video visitation is still available, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
“We have implemented multiple protocols to screen all individuals entering our building and the continuous disinfecting of our equipment and facilities,” said Mike Swafford, spokesman for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. “We evaluate our protocols regularly, but they could change at any time.”
He said no change in the coronavirus protocols are expected before May 15.
The Morgan County Courthouse reopened to the public Monday on an appointment-only basis.
According to Swafford, primary functions that normally operate on the second floor of the jail building are available online. Conceal carry permits can be applied for and renewed online at http://bit.ly/ConcealCarryPermits.
“Lawyers still have access to non-contact meeting rooms,” Swafford said.
He said inmates are released regularly as directed by the courts, but there have been no further releases related to COVID-19.
The jail released just over 100 nonviolent inmates, such as child support, failure-to-appear and failure-to-pay cases, through mid-April, in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. This step was taken after the Sheriff's Office reached out to municipal, district and circuit court judges to review their rosters of cases for any warranted releases.
The Morgan County Jail population on March 16 was around 640, according to Swafford. There were 541 inmates as of Monday, he said, with no suspected COVID-19 cases.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly this week said county offices will reopen Monday “if everything goes as planned.”
“We are opening the administrative office on the 11th in limited capacity, but we aren’t changing any procedures in the jail at this time due to higher inherent risk,” said Stephen Young, spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The jail population is still low, at 174 on Monday, “so we aren’t having to release any inmates,” Young said. The jail inmate capacity is 300, he said, and there were no COVID-19 cases among inmates or corrections officers.
The Lawrence County Commission voted last week to reopen its courthouse in Moulton this coming Monday.
“When the courthouse opens, we’ll open our administrative offices to the public,” said Tim Sandlin, chief deputy of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lawrence County Jail is now closed to the public. When the safer-at-home order expires on May 15, “we’ll evaluate what else we’re going to open,” Sandlin said.
Online visitation is still available, and a secure, designated video system is available for attorneys to speak with their clients, Sandlin said.
He said on Monday there are no COVID-19 cases among inmates or jail staff. The jail, which has a capacity of 130, had 95 inmates on Monday, Sandlin said.
Samantha Rose, a spokeswoman with the Alabama Department of Corrections, said that to slow the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities and best protect the health and safety of ADOC staff and inmates, “all previously suspended activities — including work release and work center programs — will remain suspended until at least May 15, at 5 p.m.”
At that time, and in accordance with any new orders issued by State Health Officer Scott Harris or Gov. Kay Ivey, “the ADOC will reassess these preventive measures and make an informed decision based on available data either to extend or lift the current suspension” with appropriate restrictions in place, Rose said.
Decatur and Athens recycling programs are suspended in part because the Decatur recycling facility has lost the use of work release inmates.
