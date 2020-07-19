ATHENS — The symptoms — malaise, extreme fatigue, chills and a persistent cough — started around the middle of February.
John Plunk was told, first at an urgent care center on Feb. 15, then at an ENT office on Feb. 18, that even though he’d had a flu vaccine, he probably had the flu. He was told to rest and drink plenty of fluids at the second appointment and prescribed medication for congestion and coughing.
“I coughed till my ribs hurt,” Plunk said. “I woke up at least three times over those two weeks not breathing.”
He’d previously had pneumonia, influenza and bronchitis, but no illness had ever hit this hard. “I was just feeling awful, the worst I’ve ever felt,” said Plunk, 67, an Athens attorney.
At that point, Alabama’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was still almost a month away — March 13.
“I don’t think I had even heard of COVID at that point,” Plunk said, and he was not aware of any tests available in Alabama until mid-March.
While Plunk and his wife, Molly, were on a trip to Panama City in May, he stopped at a clinic that was advertising the availability of antibody testing, a blood test that's done to determine if someone has had a past infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Plunk’s blood was drawn the day after Mother’s Day, and three days later, he got the results showing he had had the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 64,180 people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Saturday, with 1,253 confirmed deaths, according to information from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Confirmed cases have reached 1,622 in Morgan County, with 10 deaths; 814 cases in Limestone County, with five deaths; and 183 cases in Lawrence County, with no deaths.
“It’s certainly possible that there were (COVID-19) cases in Alabama before we actually diagnosed and confirmed cases in the state,” said Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, “Information has come to light in other states, including New York, California and Washington, that there were likely cases before COVID-19 was recognized and cases were confirmed.”
Plunk has no idea how he was exposed to COVID-19.
“I hadn’t been out of the state since December,” he said. He had attended several University of Alabama basketball games, and none of the dozen people who were sitting near him had developed the illness. His wife would later, the first week in March, develop the same symptoms, but milder.
“I had quarantined by force when I had it,” Plunk said. “I was so sick I couldn’t get out. I stayed home in bed for at least a week. It was all I could do to get up, eat, lie back down, get up, go to the bathroom, lie back down, go to sleep, (and) sleep forever.”
A month later, Plunk had improved, but “I’d get through four or five hours trying to work and have to go home and go to bed, just exhausted.”
Plunk shared his experience at a meeting of the Athens City Council earlier this month, as they listened to residents on both sides of a possible local mask ordinance, and he called for Athens leaders to take any precautions they could to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Athens debate became superfluous last week after an order from Gov. Kay Ivey required people, with some exceptions, to wear a mask or other facial covering over the mouth and nose when within 6 feet of someone from another household in an indoor space open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered.
“I think the governor is well respected by most everybody, and I think it was a brave thing for her to do,” said Plunk. “I think this shows it’s not about politics, it’s about public health.”
Plunk personally knows of others who have had the illness, some who didn’t survive.
He said he went to a funeral Thursday "for a husband and wife in Tanner who died within days of each other."
He knows a woman and her 21-year-old daughter who were hospitalized at Athens-Limestone Hospital and were both on ventilators before their release. He also knows a young couple who had COVID-19 who had gone to a concert in Nashville before venues were shut down.
Plunk has resumed his routine of working out every other day, either swimming or biking, for 30 minutes. “I don’t feel good if I don’t” exercise, he said.
“I think if I hadn’t been in better than average shape for somebody 67 years old, I don’t know that I would have made it,” he said.
