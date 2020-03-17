ATHENS — The schedule for the Athens City Schools community meal service will last through March 27.
All children 18 and younger can receive food at no cost whether they are an ACS student or not.
Meals will be distributed “grab-and-go” style for drive-up or walk-up today and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at any Athens City Schools location.
For Thursday through March 27, the schedule is for weekdays only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and no weekend distribution. The locations are Athens Elementary School’s Clinton Street campus and The Haven at 810 N. Malone St. in Athens.
One breakfast and one lunch will be provided, and there must be at least one person in the vehicle, or walking, who is 18 or younger. People will be asked for the number of meals needed for children, 18 and younger, in the household.
For the week of spring break, March 30 to April 3, Athens City Schools will notify the school community and post information to social media when the details are finalized.
If someone needs food and has no way to get to any location, contact the school principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.