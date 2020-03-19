Starting Friday, city of Athens is closing its facilities to adhere to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 protocols stressing social distancing.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks will continue to coordinate with Limestone County Emergency Management Agency on the need to amend these protocols.
Employees will be working, and each department is offering ways for citizens to remotely access employees, information, and forms.
The City’s website is www.athensal.us which lists contact information for each department as well as information on payments, forms, and services. Each city building will have a note on the door listing contact information for that department.
The Athens Police Department will utilize a speaker and camera at the front entrance to determine whether to grant a person access to its building.
