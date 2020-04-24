ATHENS — David Pryor, the president of Athens Limestone Hospital, said this afternoon there are now three patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in its intensive care unit.
However, he said there were no PUI (patients under investigation) cases in the hospital, that is, someone suspected of having COVID-19 and awaiting results of testing.
“We currently still have 59 pending results from the COVID testing,” Pryor said during a briefing for local government and school officials.
“To date in this county, we’ve tested over 800” people, which represents a “significant amount of testing in this market,” he said.
Though the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases for Limestone County, the hospital has itself tested and confirmed 34 people with the virus, according to Pryor. He said the discrepancy is due to state reports of COVID-19 cases being based on the home address of the person tested and not the location of the testing, which could be in a neighboring county.
The hospital’s drive-thru clinic, which opened last month, initially had 60 to 70 patients a day coming through for testing, according to Pryor. He said the number of patients has dropped off, with an average of about 10 to 12 patients in the past couple of days.
The drive-thru clinic’s hours of operation have been reduced to 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, he said, and the clinic will continue to be open through next week at least to continue to assess the need for that service.
In his remarks today, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he plans to ask the Athens City Council on Monday to extend a local emergency resolution to allow him to make emergency decisions as needed through May.
This measure affects only Athens and isn’t related to Gov. Kay Ivey’s state of emergency.
