ATHENS — Brandy Owens had extra motivation for enrolling in a COVID-19 vaccine research study underway at the North Alabama Research Center in Athens.
The 44-year-old Trinity resident has several family members with weakened immune systems she'd like to protect.
“It seems like everyone around me is at higher risk, so if I could get the vaccine, I’m possibly a little less of a risk” to others, Owens said. She also hopes the study will “help this vaccine to be developed faster.”
The Athens center and Medical-Affiliated Research Center in Huntsville are among clinical research sites in the U.S. that are involved in the large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc., in collaboration with a German company, BioNTech.
The study, which will enroll up to 30,000 adults, will compare the investigational vaccine against a placebo, an injection with no active ingredient, to determine if the vaccine is safe and effective.
Tonya Pryor, a co-owner of the Athens and Huntsville facilities and director of research at the Athens location, said she's pleased with the response to the study, with interest from southern Tennessee to Birmingham.
Owens was patient No. 57 in Athens on Wednesday when she received the first of what will be two injections. Volunteers don't know if they're receiving the vaccine or placebo.
By the end of last week, 80 participants had enrolled in Athens since the program began Aug. 12. “We’re seeing eight to 10 patients here each day,” Pryor said. “Our goal is to enroll at least 320 patients at both facilities.”
The Huntsville center first started giving injections on Wednesday. Jaime Akridge, the director of research there and co-owner of the two facilities, expected to have 35 or 36 enrolled at the Huntsville center by Saturday.
For this week, “we already have 49 (patients) scheduled,” Akridge said. “We’ve had a great turnout.”
A patient receives an injection on the first visit and gets a second injection about 21 days later, according to Pryor. “We follow them for 26 months,” she said. “They will come in a total of six times.”
Adults 18 to 85 years of age who are not pregnant, in good general health and who haven’t been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 can participate in the study. Pryor said volunteers receive $119 for each visit.
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna Inc., which created a vaccine with the National Institutes of Health, are both in the final phase of their vaccine trials, and a number of other potential coronavirus vaccines are under development.
Shaquille Mosley, 28, a recent Athens State University graduate who works at GE Aviation, said he felt compelled to participate.
“If there was ever a time to help people, this is it,” said Mosley, whose first injection was about a week and a half ago. “It’s a great opportunity to help the community and the whole country.”
He experienced only minor side effects after the first injection: some drowsiness and tenderness around the injection site.
Another study participant is 67-year-old Mike Weimer, who retired a year ago after a career as a Christian school educator and administrator. He said his two daughters — one of them a health care professional — enrolled in the clinical trial, and his wife plans to sign up.
“I wanted to do something to make a difference,” Weimer said. “I want to get back to life as normal as soon as possible.”
Pryor said staff members at the study facilities don’t know who will get the study vaccine and who will get the placebo. Participants are asked to track any changes in their health, including symptoms of COVID-19, or side effects.
"It is not a live virus; it’s not even a dead virus,” Pryor said. “It’s a messenger-RNA vaccine.”
The Pfizer vaccine candidate introduces into the body “the genetic instructions for the cell to make a specific protein — in this case a SARS-CoV-2 protein — which is intended to stimulate an immune response,” said Meg Ruesch, research and development leader at Pfizer’s Andover, Massachusetts, facility, in an Associated Press article.
“We have the potential, subject to technical success and regulatory authorization, to manufacture up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of this year and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021,” she said.
Pryor expects the enrollment period for the two centers to last for four to six weeks. For more information or to enroll, call 256-771-9919 or check www.northalabamaresearch.com.
