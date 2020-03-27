ATHENS — Athens City Schools is extending the deadline for kindergarten registration because of COVID-19 concerns, the system said.
The deadline for the kindergarten out-of-zone academy lottery is also extended.
Parents may continue to register for kindergarten and/or out-of-zone academy placement until further notice.
“We will update parents with a new registration deadline as new information becomes available,” the school system said.
The kindergarten lottery will be conducted May 13. Parents are asked to register online at acs-k12.org/kindergarten.
