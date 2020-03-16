Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly have signed separate proclamations of existence of a local emergency for the City of Athens and Limestone County.
Officials said the measures will allow Athens and the county to apply for federal funding, if it becomes available, for expenses related to COVID-19.
According to Daly, county offices remain open, but residents are asked to use online license and revenue services as much as possible.
