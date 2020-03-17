Athens-Limestone Hospital issued a call Monday night for volunteers to provide child care for hospital employees.
“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand on our clinical workers has been increased … due to school and day care closures, we are currently seeking teachers and college students to volunteer to provide child care services for our clinical staff,” the hospital said.
Interested individuals can email amandac@alhnet.org. Hours will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
