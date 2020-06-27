ATHENS — Athens-Limestone Hospital had four inpatients who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, with two of those in the intensive care unit and the others in isolation, the hospital’s president said.
“That’s the most we’ve had at one time since the outbreak began,” hospital president David Pryor said Friday at a briefing at Athens City Hall with officials from Athens, Ardmore, Mooresville and Limestone County. He said the development is “evidence of a surge.”
Limestone County has had 334 confirmed cases, with 136 of those cases within the last 14 days, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“That kind of gives you an understanding what we’re dealing with,” he said.
To date, there have been 16 inpatients with COVID-19 at the hospital since March 29, according to Pryor.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said that as of Friday, 4,233 people have been tested in the county.
The Huntsville Hospital System, which includes the Athens hospital and Decatur Morgan Hospital, on Friday had a total of 86 inpatients testing positive, with another 30 patients being evaluated for COVID-19, Pryor said. “That’s a significant increase,” he said.
There’s even more evidence of a surge, he said.
“Of the people being tested (systemwide) just a week or so ago, only 3% of those people were coming back positive. Recently, it’s gone up to 9%,” Pryor said.
He said it is critical that residents take precautions.
“I can’t impress upon you enough the importance and the severity and seriousness of this situation,” Pryor said. He urged people to be “self-accountable for how we conduct ourselves in social environments” and to wear masks, keep a social distance, wash hands effectively, avoid contact with people who are showing symptoms and avoid crowds.
Pryor said that if people could see a patient on a ventilator in the ICU or someone on the hospital staff who spends 12-hour shifts in head-to-toe personal protective equipment, “you would certainly do your part in preventing being another patient in an ICU where the staff have to go above and beyond to take care of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.