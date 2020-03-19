ATHENS — Athens-Limestone Hospital has opened a fever and flu clinic at Waddell Family Medicine, 902 West Washington St., Athens, to operate Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People who should come to the clinic are children and adults ages 6 and older who exhibit a broad range of upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza, sore throat, strep throat, fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19.
Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if indicated by their exam or ordered by the physician or provider.
Any person with a medical emergency such as shortness of breath or respiratory distress should call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.
Those who come to the fever and flu clinic are advised that:
• Preliminary registration information will be collected while the patient remains in the car.
• Patients will wait in their car until they are contacted by cell phone or by the hospital attendant when it’s time to come inside for evaluation.
• Only the patient will be allowed inside the building, unless the patient is a child between 6 to 18 years of age or an elderly person who needs assistance.
Patients should bring the following items:
• Photo ID
• Insurance card
• Cellphone, if you have one
The clinic visit will be billed to a patient’s health insurance. No money will be collected on-site.
People who are experiencing severe symptoms and are currently on chemotherapy, home oxygen or have other chronic medical issues, should contact their primary care physician or go to the emergency room.
The hospital said it anticipates demand for services provided by this clinic will exceed its ability to screen every patient in a timely manner and apologizes for any inconvenience.
For more information, visit www.athenslimestonehospital.com or call the hospital’s hotline at 256-262-6188.
