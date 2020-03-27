ATHENS — Two locations will distribute free food for Athens City Schools students during spring break beginning Monday.
The Full Tummy Project will sponsor two-meal events at Central Church of Christ on Monday and at Athens Middle School on Wednesday.
Each pickup will be from noon to 2 p.m.
Monday’s event will provide a grab-and-go hot meal from the church at 320 U.S. 31 N., in Athens, across from the Athens City Board of Education office.
On Wednesday, grab-and-go food bags will be available at the school at 100 U.S. 31 N., the former Athens High site.
The school system said more information is available at acs-k12.org/coronavirus.cnp.
