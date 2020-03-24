Austin High and Decatur High storm shelters are open for residents needing to seek shelter from tonight’s anticipated stormy weather, the Decatur Police Department said.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said that between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. the Valley could see tornadic activity, high winds and hail.
Local emergency management agency officials said the shelters may produce crowded conditions and house more than 25 people and be a larger threat with the coronavirus crisis. The officials said to enter at your own risk. They also suggested to have an alternative site to seek safety.
