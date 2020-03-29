With each stitch of the face mask, Wendy Duffey's thoughts turn to the first responders and health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus fight. She thinks about her son, a firefighter in South Carolina, her daughter-in-law who works as an emergency room nurse and her cousin, a home health aide in Illinois.
"I've had a lot of people say, 'Gosh, you're doing great.' I'm not. I'm just a worried mom who knows how to sew. And this is something I can do to help," Duffey said.
For Duffey, a math and science teacher at Austin High, helping means creating face masks from HEPA air filters, pipe cleaners and elastic.
During the past two weeks, Duffey has sewn more than six dozen masks and shipped them to South Carolina and Georgia. She has received requests from an EMT in Atlanta, a nurse practitioner who runs a clinic in Macon, Georgia, and individuals with family members working as first responders and healthcare workers in north Alabama.
"I'm surprised at the need for them. It was really shocking to me how desperate some of the health care workers are to get them," Duffey said. "The day I don't have to make any more, I'll be happy because that means our supply is there."
The shortage of protective gear is an issue challenging hospitals worldwide. During a press conference Monday, Nat Richardson, CEO of Decatur Morgan Hospital, said the facility needs more N95 respirators and protective gowns.
"My husband and I joke that making masks is my coronavirus victory garden," Duffey said, referring to the program during World War I and World War II, which encouraged people to grow their own food so more supplies could be sent to the armed forces.
Credit for the project goes to Duffey's daughter-in-law, who saw a post on a nursing forum about creating masks from the filters.
"She called and asked if I could make some because they were being rationed to one mask per shift and each shift is 12 hours," Duffey said.
Before creating the masks, Duffey's husband researched the air filters.
"We wanted to make sure what we were doing was actually helping even in some small way," Duffey said.
While not official N95 masks, the HEPA material filters out more particles than cloth masks.
State Health Officer Scott Harris has stressed this week that the only reliable way for health care workers to avoid the virus is with N95 masks, but he's also said those are in short supply.
The first batch of masks, made from the last three filters at Home Depot, took Duffey, a skilled seamstress who creates costumes for the historical reenactments she and her husband participate in, eight hours to finish. Those filters yielded 36 masks.
After posting about the project on Facebook, Duffey received a stream of requests from individuals wanting masks and volunteers interested in creating the masks. On Sunday, Duffey posted videos on how to make the masks on her Facebook page.
Since Duffey began the project March 13, she has made 70 masks. She plans on sewing more once more materials become available.
"This is just me trying to do something that may help and encourage other people to use their talents during this time also," Duffey said.
