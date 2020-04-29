Retail stores closed since March 28 can reopen Thursday at 5 p.m. under a narrower health order issued Tuesday, but restaurant dining rooms, barbershops, gyms and numerous other businesses will continue to be restricted as the state seeks to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re ready to rock and roll,” said Ginger Cobl, owner of The Cupboard on Bank Street in Decatur.
The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris expires May 15 at 5 p.m. Violation of the order is a misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine.
“While we have not seen a decrease in the amount of newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients, we have seen stabilization, a leveling off if you will, in the amount of cases,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in announcing the revised order, which replaces an April 4 order that expires Thursday at 5 p.m.
The announcement came on a day when COVID-19 deaths in the state climbed by 14 to 242, new cases climbed by 211 to 6,750 and hospitalizations increased by 39 to a cumulative total of 927. Morgan County cases increased Tuesday from 65 to 68, Limestone cases increased by two to 44 and Lawrence County cases held steady at 12.
In addition to reopening retail stores, the new order allows elective medical and dental procedures to resume and beaches to open.
Retail
While retail stores are allowed to open under the order, they must limit their occupancy to 50% of normal occupancy load as determined by the fire marshal, a number they must post in a conspicuous place. They also may not “knowingly allow customers or patrons to congregate within 6 feet of one another.”
Some of The Cupboard’s sales come through events and workshops held at the store, and those will still be prohibited under the new order because of the social distancing requirements. Otherwise, however, Cobl will be open for business.
“In a smaller store like this I think we can probably mitigate through sanitizing better than a big box can that’s allowing hundreds of people in,” Cobl said. Stores like Walmart, which sells groceries, and Lowe’s have remained open as “essential businesses.”
“I have a plan going forward,” Cobl said. “The door will be propped open so no one has to touch the handle going in and out. We’ll have a hand-sanitizing station right at the door and ask people to please sanitize as they come in. We can definitely control how many people are in here. … It’s not like there are 50 people standing in here anyways. It would be great if there was, but that’s just not the nature of mom-and-pop shops. We have three or four people max.”
Cobl was sympathetic with Harris and Ivey in the decisions they have made.
“History is going to tell the whole story on all this. We’ll see whether enough was done or not enough was done. You just can’t guess at things like that,” she said.
Tammy Eddy of Tammy Eddy Antiques on Bank Street greeted the news with a mix of relief and consternation.
She said she managed to increase business during the shutdown by ramping up her social media presence, and she has concerns about being open with the virus still spreading.
“I would have liked to have seen what type of results there are for some of the other states that already reopened, like Georgia,” she said. “I think it came a little sooner than I maybe expected. I’m going to pray about it and talk to my husband about it. I feel like, because of the social pressure, we will have to open.”
Georgia on Friday began a much more aggressive reopening that includes movie theaters, barbershops and tattoo parlors. Ivey said she did not consult with other governors before she, Harris and a coronavirus task force developed the new order.
Kristi Borden, owner of Direct Printing on Central Parkway Southwest, said she held onto some business during the shutdown with curbside sales and deliveries, "but it's been slow." She said Easter, Mother's Day and graduations typically bring in much of her business, but that was disrupted by the stay-at-home order and school closures. She also lost expected sales at her in-store boutique.
"The boutique side of my business, the gift items, have been at a complete standstill," she said. "People aren't shopping."
She looks forward to business increasing under the new health order, but expects many customers to shop online until concerns about the pandemic have waned.
David Wiley, owner of Wiley’s Trading Post on Sixth Avenue Southeast, said he thought the original health order was unfair, especially because it treated big-box stores differently.
“If people are elderly or feel like they’re compromised, they don’t have to go out. But there are tons of people that are chomping at the bit to shop. We’re excited about everybody getting back open. Hopefully most of these businesses will survive. Ours certainly will, but we sure took a hit on sales,” Wiley said.
A primary reason that Harris gave for the March 28 order closing non-essential businesses and the April 4 stay-at-home order is that people with no symptoms can spread the virus to others. While 80% of those infected have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, compromised immune systems and heart disease are more likely to develop serious complications, he said.
Also getting relief under the new order are beaches, which can reopen to gatherings of 10 or fewer people. People using the beach, if they are not from the same household, must maintain a consistent 6-foot separation from each other.
The previous order required people to remain at home except to meet basic needs, a requirement that ends with the new order.
Quarantine
The new order includes strict quarantine rules which took effect Tuesday. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must remain quarantined for 14 days after receiving the test result. “Any person quarantined … shall not leave their place of residence for any reason other than to seek necessary medical treatment,” according to the order.
Employers are required to take “reasonable steps, where practicable as work duties permit” to avoid gatherings of 10 or more employees, to maintain 6-foot distancing, to regularly disinfect surfaces and to keep sick employees from coming into contact with others.
Both Ivey and Harris urged people to wear masks so they don’t inadvertently spread the disease to others.
“You’ll be urged to wear face coverings around people from other households when you leave your house,” Ivey said. “No one’s going to arrest you if you don’t, but it’s just good, sound medical advice, and it’s for your safety as well as the safety of those with whom you come in contact.”
Restaurants, bars and breweries remain restricted under the new order to take-out, curbside and deliveries.
Non-work gatherings of more than 10 people, and of any size in which 6-foot distancing can’t be maintained, are still prohibited under the order. The order explicitly prohibits such gatherings at church services, weddings, funerals, concerts, festivals and sporting events.
Drive-in church services are allowed, provided participants remain in their vehicle, that only members of the same household are in each vehicle, and participants stay 6 feet away from anyone in other vehicles.
Close-contact service providers remain closed under the new order. This includes barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services and massage therapy establishments.
Entertainment venues — such as bowling alleys, night clubs, movie theaters, performing arts centers, racetracks and museums — also remain closed under the new order.
Fitness centers and gyms remain closed under the order, as do spas and yoga facilities. Sports involving distances between players of less than 6 feet or sharing of equipment are prohibited, and the use of public playground equipment is banned.
“The threat of COVID-19 is not over,” Ivey said. “We’re still seeing the virus spread, and all of our people are susceptible to the infection. The greatest disservice … is to think that by lifting the comprehensive health restrictions, that this must be a sign that there’s no longer a threat of COVID-19. Folks, we must continue to be vigilant in our social distancing, both today and for the foreseeable future.”
Concerns
Harris cited some concerns going forward.
He said it is an ongoing challenge to get enough testing materials, and testing in rural areas has been a particular problem.
Contact tracing also is a challenge, he said.
“With the 6,500 or so people that have been diagnosed so far, we have contacted all of them and we attempt to learn from them who lives at home with them and what type of workplace they’re in, and in many cases we have to contact the workplace in case there are other exposures. You can imagine that this is an enormous task, because every person may have dozens or scores of contacts that need to be traced,” Harris said.
He said the Alabama Department of Public Health has 50-60 people involved in COVID-19 contact tracing, plus some volunteers from medical schools and schools of public health. He said ADPH is looking for ways to increase that number.
“We have a lot of concerns about that,” he said. “… We’ll probably be able to manage our workload with a certain amount of capacity, but we may see an occasional outbreak. If you have a nursing home, for example, or a workplace infection like we’ve seen recently, and then you may need to add the additional capacity, like on a contract basis.”
Harris, formerly of Decatur, said the state has not met federal guidelines for a complete reopening of the economy because new COVID-19 cases have been steady at about 200 per day, rather than going down for 14 days.
Government offices and businesses are required under the order to take reasonable steps to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, to maintain 6 feet of separation between people and to regularly disinfect surfaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.