Decatur Mall remains open after its theater and anchor store Belk temporarily closed, a spokeswoman for the mall's owner said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, other national retailers have reduced hours in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Belk has temporarily closed all stores, including the Decatur Mall location, to customers through March 30, according to a statement from CEO Lisa Harper. Stores were closed beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The decision was “based on the CDC’s recommendation to limit large gatherings and in order to protect the safety of our communities,” Harper said. She said people can continue to shop on Belk.com and the retailer’s mobile app.
“We understand this development can greatly impact our store associates, and we’ve taken steps to support them and their families during this time,” Harper said. “We’re providing benefits and compensation to our impacted workforce during this two-week temporary closure.” A spokeswoman for the retailer couldn’t be reached for further comment on Wednesday.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Belk, which has stores in 16 states, said it will continue to monitor “this unprecedented situation” and keep customers informed of any changes.
Coles Hull Doyle, the marketing director with Decatur Mall owner Hull Property Group, said that while the mall remains operational at this time, individual mall stores have the flexibility to operate an alternative schedule.
“Because a mall is made up of a unique group of businesses who sell a unique variety of goods and services, we felt it is best to maintain normal mall operating hours to allow stores the flexibility to operate the hours that are best for their business,” Doyle said.
“We are implementing best practices to keep common areas clean and encourage patrons to practice proper hand hygiene,” Doyle said.
She said mall events have been suspended over the next few weeks and “mall stores are also implementing measures specific to their store to provide a safe shopping environment.
“The health and well-being of shoppers is our priority and we will continue to closely monitor the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC and Department of Public Health for our community,” she said.
AMC Theatres announced Tuesday it would close all of its theaters, including the AMC Classic Decatur 12, for six to 12 weeks.
Operating hours
Some stores have reduced their hours.
Stage Stores said its brands, including Goody's, have adjusted operating hours to better support employees, serve customers and slow the spread of COVID-19. Until further notice, reduced store hours will be Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Goody’s has a location on U.S. 72 in Athens.
The company said that in compliance with local government orders to shut down all non-essential businesses and other factors, select stores are temporarily closed and won’t reopen until circumstances improve.
The announcement said that the company is increasing the frequency of store cleanings, paying special attention to frequently touched objects and surfaces like register counters, shopping carts, door handles and restrooms and advising employees to stay home if they are not feeling well or to seek medical attention if they have symptoms.
Hours have also been adjusted for all Publix locations to provide employees additional time for preventive sanitation and to restock shelves, according to a statement.
The store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and store pharmacy hours are Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and normal hours on Sunday.
In a statement from Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones, the retailer’s routine cleaning and sanitation standards already meet CDC guidelines, but it has implemented “a heightened disinfection response program.” Food demonstrations in stores have been suspended until further notice.
Kirkland’s, a home décor and furniture retailer that has a Decatur location, announced that all of its stores will now be operating under reduced hours from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through March 29.
