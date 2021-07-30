WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new pandemic requirements for millions of federal workers as he denounced an "American tragedy" of rising-yet-preventable deaths among unvaccinated U.S. employees and others.
Federal workers will be required to attest they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else face mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and other new rules. The newly strict guidelines are aimed at boosting sluggish vaccination rates among the four million of Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for private employers around the country.
"Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love die and say if, 'I'd just got the vaccine,'" Biden said in an address from the East Room of the White House. "This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don't have to die."
The administration encouraged businesses to follow its lead on incentivizing vaccinations by imposing burdens on the unvaccinated. Rather than mandating that federal workers receive vaccines, the plan will make life more difficult for those who are unvaccinated to encourage them to comply.
Biden also directed the Defense Department to look into adding the COVID-19 shot to its list of required vaccinations for members of the military. And he has directed his team to take steps to apply similar requirements to all federal contractors.
In Alabama, Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville on Thursday announced a return to mandatory face mask rules and Dr. Sarah Nafziger, vice president of clinical services at UAB Hospital, said COVID-19 is “raging” through the state as thousands refuse vaccinations.
With more than 1,250 people hospitalized statewide with the illness caused by the new coronavirus — nearly all of whom aren't inoculated — Alabama now has the nation's highest positivity rate and there's no sign the rapid increase in cases will end soon, Nafziger said. Only 34% of Alabama's population is fully vaccinated, which is lowest in the nation.
Biden urged state and local governments to use funds provided by the coronavirus relief package to incentivize vaccinations by offering $100 to individuals who get the shots. And he announced that small- and medium-sized businesses will receive reimbursements if they offer employees time off to get family members vaccinated.
The president repeated that the vast majority of those falling ill and dying in this new wave of the delta virus are unvaccinated, putting others at risk and endangering the nation's economic recovery and return to normality.
"It's an American blessing that we have vaccines for each and every American. It's such a shame to squander that blessing," said Biden.
Biden's move for the federal government — by far the nation's largest employer — and federal contractors comes in the face of surging coronavirus rates driven by pockets of vaccine resistance and the more infectious delta variant. A number of major corporations and some local governments are ordering new requirements on their own, but the administration feels much more is needed.
Some of the nation's biggest corporations have moved to require vaccinations for their workers. Tech giants Facebook and Google announced this week their employees would have to show proof they've been fully vaccinated before returning to work.
Delta and United airlines are requiring new employees to show proof of vaccination. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are requiring workers to disclose their vaccination status though not requiring them to be vaccinated.
But fewer than 10% of employers have said they intend to require all employees to be vaccinated, based on periodic surveys by the research firm Gartner.
The Biden administration hopes its federal-worker guidance will help change that, by providing a model for state and local governments and private businesses to follow as workers prepare to return to offices this fall.
There is already opposition.
State lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced more than 100 bills aiming to prohibit employers from requiring vaccination as a condition of employment, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. At least six states have approved such bills.
The Justice Department and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have both said no federal laws prevent businesses from requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment and the federal policy would take precedent. But the "medical freedom" bills underscore the resistance such guidance may encounter at the state level.
Government actions in New York City and California have already faced resistance from local unions. And prior to Biden's announcement, some national unions were speaking out against it.
