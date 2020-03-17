Calhoun Community College has modified its plans for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, closing all campuses and canceling face-to-face instruction today. All classes are expected to resume as normal on April 6.
The school also has closed computer labs at its Decatur, Huntsville and Alabama Center for the Arts campuses. The school previously said classes would end after today and computer labs would remain open.
The college also noted:
• Distance learning will begin no later than Wednesday.
• The college will cover any test proctoring fees students may incur for remote testing.
• Instructors will inform students by email, Blackboard, or other established means to deliver assignments and administer tests online.
• The STAR institute will facilitate student tutoring services online.
• Individuals are asked to stay away from campus unless you have a scheduled appointment with an instructor or staff member.
For assistance with advising, people should visit advising@calhoun.edu.
