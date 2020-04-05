Nina Bullock of Calhoun Community College received several tips last weekend about an appeal for anyone with 3D printers to help make face shields for the medical community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Employees of the Cook Museum of Natural Science heard about the same appeal, which was made by the host of the YouTube series "Smarter Every Day."
Individuals at both Calhoun's Decatur campus and the museum got busy last week and made parts for face shields, efforts they plan to continue.
Bullock, technology division chair at Calhoun Community College, and Tye Watson, a design drafting lab assistant, used the school's Stratasys' Fortus 400 3D printer. They started experimenting with polycarbonate, the material they had available, to build headbands and reinforcing stabilizers for face shields.
“We wanted to build the maximum number we could print by Thursday, our deadline, and use the least amount of material,” said Bullock, lead faculty/program coordinator for design engineering/architectural/additive manufacturing technology. And, “we needed to make something that would work and be safe,” she said.
In his YouTube appeal, Destin Sandlin explained the collaboration project and called on engineers, geeks and scientists to use their 3D printers to help “beef up the supply chain for the medical community."
“They do a lot for us,” Sandlin said. “They’re saving lives right now. We need to keep them safe.”
3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is a process of creating three-dimensional solid objects from a digital file, by laying down layer upon layer of material.
Employees at the Cook Museum used the museum’s Prusa i3 3D printer to build frames for face shields. The project at the museum, which is closed to visitors because of the pandemic, was launched Monday.
“We’ve been running (the printer) pretty much 24 hours a day,” said Debbie Brenner, the museum’s lead STEAM educator. “It takes about six hours to do one print, which produces two frames."
The museum delivered its finished parts to a location in Huntsville.
“We had 10 frames for the first drop-off,” she said. “We’re aiming for 30 for our next drop-off day.”
Mike Taylor, museum spokesman, said other individuals with Computer Numerical Control machines were cutting polyethylene screens for the face shields.
Brenner’s department normally leads field trip classes.
“We’ve shifted to doing whatever we can with the resources we have,” she said. The museum has already received plastic filament from one donor, in response to a request on its Facebook page for donations of the filament, which is fed into the 3D printer to make the shield parts.
Headbands and stabilizers
At Calhoun, Bullock and Watson ran a test set of five of the pieces last Sunday. “We were trying to find the max we could build within a 24-hour period to get the max yield,” Bullock said. “We were able to stack the headbands three high. This gave 15 headbands with 10 bottom stabilizers.”
Each day, at 8 p.m., “we would start a new build of 15 headbands,” she said. “The first deadline to drop off the headbands was Thursday, so (Watson) set up a new build Sunday through Wednesday (with the) last build on Wednesday.”
The number of sets was modified to be completed by 8 a.m. Thursday, she said.
Bullock and Watson ended up with 51 sets of headbands and stabilizers, and after the parts came out of the printer, Watson put them in a wash station to remove the support material then, wearing gloves and a face mask, he took the process a step further by putting the pieces back through the cleaning station to sterilize the sets.
Each set went into a separate zip-lock plastic bag, and Watson delivered the parts Thursday morning to the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. According to the chamber, it is serving as a donation location for the Madison County Medical Society, which will distribute items throughout the medical community.
“I wanted to be part of what our community is doing to help,” Bullock said. “We have a community in Huntsville/Decatur/Athens that understands how to come together and help out.”
Bullock said she’s contacted the Huntsville Hospital Foundation about providing more parts.
“They said they will need more so we will continue to print,” Bullock said.
Decatur General assistance
Noel Lovelace, vice president of development at Decatur Morgan Hospital and president of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, noted local industry has donated supplies to the hospital and local restaurants, businesses and churches have also brought lunches, cookies and other treats. Churches and other groups have held parades of vehicles outside the hospital to show their appreciation.
“The outpouring of love and support from the community for the hospital staff has been truly amazing,” Lovelace said. “It’s been a wonderful morale boost for our team, and we are truly grateful.”
According to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, items needed are surgical/procedure masks, N95 masks, isolation gowns, gloves, face shields, face goggles and ventilators.
To donate supplies from the list, come to the chamber between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., call 256-535-2000 from your vehicle and you will be given instructions for bringing items into a storage room.
You may also wish to donate items directly to Huntsville Hospital System. Items collected will be distributed primarily to Huntsville Main, Women & Children, Madison and Decatur hospitals and Occupational Health Group locations in Huntsville, Madison and Decatur. The items are the same as above.
Donation questions can be directed to the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation at foundation@dmhnet.org or 256-973-2187.
Smaller quantities (less than 500) can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Decatur West Campus, 1615 Kathy Lane S.W. 256-973-4325.
Larger quantities (500+) can be delivered directly to Huntsville Hospital System logistics for system-wide distribution, but please call Kimberly Quick in Customer Service at 256-265-1201 to confirm a drop-off time: 470 Quality Circle N.W., 35806.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.