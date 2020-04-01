Calhoun Community College is postponing its spring graduation ceremonies because of the threat of the new coronavirus. The new target date for graduation ceremonies is Aug. 7.
This announcement comes two weeks after Calhoun closed its campus on March 17. Students will still receive diplomas in the mail two to four weeks after grades are verified. All classes at Calhoun will be online for the remainder of the spring semester.
