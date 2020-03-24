Decatur's Carnegie Visual Arts Center has created a virtual tour of the current exhibit, "Frances Tate, The Tennessee River Watercolor Collection."
The virtual tour features the paintings, which depict Decatur's Old Town neighborhood, information about the pieces and Tate speaking about the works of art and the history of Old Town. To access the tour, visit carnegiearts.org.
On March 31, the Carnegie will post online images of the next exhibit, "Embracing Art," and feature one of the artists daily.
