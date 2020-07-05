Ed and Renee Douglass didn’t allow the COVID-19 pandemic to grind their Fourth of July celebration to a complete halt Saturday.
The Decatur couple, residents at Point Mallard Campground for the past four years, were busy organizing an impromptu, early evening golf cart parade, replacing the annual campground parade sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department that was canceled because of the pandemic.
The Douglass family and many others across north Alabama said their Saturday cookouts were smaller because of the coronavirus. The cancellation of the Spirit of America event, fireworks display and the season-long closure of the aquatic center tempered the fun at the usually bustling Point Mallard Park in Decatur.
“There’s certainly not as many people at the campground this year,” said Ed Douglass, 71. “The campground is full, but most people are just staying home because of no festival or fireworks, and the water park is closed. We’ll have our golf cart parade, but we’ll keep social distancing and there will be no prizes. There is almost nobody out on their carts or walking this year.”
Elaine Suggs, 59, who finished on the second-place team in last year’s parade, was saddened they couldn’t try to win the top prize this year. “We just hope this is not our new normal now,” she said.
Ed Douglass said they are limiting their cookout to their family and a couple of neighbors. “We’re doing our best to stay safe,” he said.
Renee Douglass said they were cooking ribs and pork chops. “Bacon has been tough to find in the stores,” she said. “We really miss the fellowship out here.”
Donald Jones of Clanton and his sister-in-law Ladean Jones of Neel were busy cooking gumbo, crawfish chowder and hot dogs while watching their grandchildren enjoy the campground.
“Normally we’d be at the water park, but we’re content sitting in the shade now,” Ladean Jones said.
“Smaller groups are the norm now,” Donald Jones added.
Carris Woods, 55, of Arab, was at the campground grilling bratwursts, hamburgers and hotdogs with some family members and coworkers.
“We’ll be enjoying lawn darts and doing a lot of grilling,” he said. “Not much else to do with everything closed.”
Stephanie McLain, Point Mallard Park superintendent, said it seems surreal with the water park not being open this summer, especially on the Fourth of July weekend. “Typically on July 4 we have between 4,000 and 5,000 guests,” she said. “It really depends on the weather.”
The past three years, the Point Mallard Aquatic Center has seen more than 480,000 visitors pass through its gates. In 2018, 170,333 visited the park, McLain said. Last year, the number dipped to 151,258 partly because of record rainfall, she said. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said 5.19 inches of rain was recorded at the Huntsville International Airport in July 2019 compared to 2.42 inches in July 2018. This year would have marked the aquatic center’s 50th year.
Jackie Letson, of the Mount Moriah community in Lawrence County, said he would have a fireworks show on his rural homestead but only family members would be at a smaller cookout this year.
“We’re not having friends over this year,” said Letson, 51. “I’m not going to take a chance. The Lord is taking care of us, so we really don’t have to fear. But (the virus) is a serious thing. We’re cooking half a hog, hamburgers and hot dogs for about 15 of us. Sometimes, we’ve had about 100 people at our Fourth of July cookout, but just family this year.”
Josefina Silva, 54, of Cullman, said she planned for only five or six at the cookout. “I usually have 10 or more, but this COVID-19 thing is hurting everything. We’re just trying to stay safe.” She was selling corn, cantaloupe and cucumbers at the Decatur-Morgan County Farmers Market on Saturday morning. Silva and other vendors said business has been down all season but good on Friday and Saturday.
Exon Williams, 57, of Hillsboro, said COVID-19 has limited his Fourth of July cookout to immediate family members. “In the past, we’ve had about 30 people or so at the cookout,” he said. “But this year, everybody is staying close to home, staying to themselves to be safe because of COVID.”
Hartselle’s Bobby Brown said he refuses to allow COVID-19 to change his lifestyle.
“I don’t let the government dictate what I do,” he said. “I’m cooking out and will be boating all weekend. There’s way too much government intervention in our world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.