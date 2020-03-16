Four people have been tested at the Decatur Morgan Hospital for the new coronavirus, and hospital officials anticipate the test results will be returned in 24 to 48 hours, according to hospital CEO Nat Richardson.
At a news conference this morning, Richardson said one of the four has been sent home and all four will remain in isolation.
"We have four patients under investigation as we speak," Richardson said. "We've had no positive test results. They will stay in the hospital until we get the results back and/or we feel like they can go home and stay in a quarantine environment."
He said the tests were conducted during the weekend and were sent to Montgomery.
There were 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide as of 6:20 p.m. Sunday but none in Morgan County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the city and county are prepared to handle the COVID-19 concerns.
Bowling said: "If we do happen to see a significant amount of COVID-19 cases in our area, we will continue to provide uninterrupted governmental services to the best of our abilities — to minimize any impact on residents and local businesses and organizations. This is a time of personal safety preparedness for us all."
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and those with mild illness recover in about two weeks. But severe illness including pneumonia can occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems, and recovery could take six weeks in such cases
