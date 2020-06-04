This year's Spirit of America Festival, which serves as Decatur's July 4 celebration, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the first time since the festival's founding in 1967 that it has been canceled.
"We may try to have something at a later date," said Donna Whitten, president of the festival. Festival committee members said holding a similar event near Labor Day remains a possibility.
City leaders said public safety during the pandemic is the priority.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said it was “very disappointing” for the city to make the decision to call off the 54th annual event. “There’s a lot of planning that goes into this event and there are a lot of expenses involved," said Bowling, a member of the festival committee. "But most of all we want to be safe."
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the Spirit of America Festival committee met about six weeks ago and first discussed the possibility of the festival being canceled this year.
“We want to do it safely,” Lake said. “We don’t think it is the safe thing to do. We kept evaluating the situation. Nobody wanted to (call it off), but it makes sense to. We’ve been comparing notes and now we have to let the fireworks company know (if) we’re going to have a show this year or not. … This year has been difficult for everyone.”
Lake said the festival fireworks show usually costs between $15,000 and $20,000. “If we didn’t let them know this week, we would lose our deposit,” he said.
Andy Villarreal, owner of Burningtree Country Club, said the annual Spirit of America Golf Classic, which had been set for June 22-28, has been canceled as well.
“With so many businesses being closed because of this pandemic, it would be difficult to find sponsors to support the event,” he said. “Even though some restrictions have been lifted, some of the golfers and their families may not be wanting to get out and travel.”
The festival uses the city's Point Mallard Park for fireworks viewing and vendors, and Ingalls Harbor Pavilion for a ceremony honoring award recipients.
Whitten said she understands the city's decision because she has been trying to limit her exposure to other people to protect her husband from infection.
"As the wife of a heart patient, I'm OK with it," said Whitten, who has been working remotely from her job as director of operations with the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center.
Whitten said there are no plans to select recipients for the festival's five awards: the Audie Murphy Patriotism Award, Barrett C. Shelton Sr. Freedom Award, Humanitarian Award, CSM John and Brenda Perry Award for Support for Military Families, and Bill J. Dukes Award.
The festival, begun to promote patriotism during the Vietnam War, once included a pageant, numerous affiliated sporting events and an assortment of family activities. A tighter budget began reducing the festival's scope in 2014, broken only by a larger effort for the 50th festival in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.