The city of Decatur issued an update this morning on changes related to the coronavirus concerns.
Yard sale permits suspended
In light of the recommended social distancing policies, the City of Decatur’s City Clerk Office will temporarily suspend the issuance of multi-residential yard sale permits at this time.
If residents need any other permits, they can request an appointment by calling 256-341-4534 or 256-341-4535. Residents can also email CityClerksOffice@Decatur-AL.gov.
City parks
Decatur Parks & Recreation asks that visitors who frequent the playgrounds and greenspaces still open to the public follow the CDC and Alabama Public Health Department guidelines for social distancing.
Visitors should maintain a distance of 6 feet from other individuals. No more than 10 people should be at any park or facility at the same time.
The following facilities are temporarily closed, effective Tuesday: Aquadome Recreation Center and pool; Fort Decatur Recreation Center; Ingalls Harbor Pavilion; Jack Allen Soccer Complex; Jimmy Johns Tennis Center; Old State Bank; T.C. Almon Recreation Center; Southern Railway Train Depot; and Wilson Morgan ballfields.
Revenue contact and payments
The City of Decatur’s Revenue Department asks that residents who need assistance use one of the following methods for contact and payments:
Website: https://www.decaturalabamausa.com/departments/revenue-department/
Email: TaxHelp@Decatur-AL.gov or BusinessLicense@Decatur-AL.gov
Phone: 256-341-4546 for appointments
Police and Fire departments
The Decatur Fire & Rescue and Decatur Police Department are responding to calls and continuing operations as normal.
Residents who need a walk-in report filed with the Decatur Police Department may call 256-341-4600 and an officer will assist them over the phone.
Residents who need a copy of a police report can email pdrecords@decatur-al.gov or call 256-341-4618 or 256-341-4619 for further guidance on obtaining reports.
Driving school classes have been temporarily postponed. The Decatur Municipal Court will contact those who have registered with updated course information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.