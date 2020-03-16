The city of Decatur's Parks and Recreation Department announced today that the following parks will be closed beginning Tuesday in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus:
• Aquadome Recreation Center
• Fort Decatur Recreation Center
• Ingalls Harbor Pavilion
• Jack Allen Soccer Complex
• Jimmy Johns Tennis Center
• Old State Bank
• T.C. Almon Recreation Center
• The old train depot
• Wilson Morgan ball fields
