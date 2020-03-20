Effective Monday, the city of Decatur will go to a modified operations staffing plan with only “critical” employees coming in to work, the mayor said today.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the employees will be paid their normal pay even though they have to remain at home as a health and wellness move against the coronavirus.
