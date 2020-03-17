Decatur’s public access parks, like the Wilson Morgan dog park and Delano Park, remain open despite coronavirus concerns, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Tuesday.
Lake said the city’s ballfields are closed, including Wilson Morgan and Jack Allen Recreational Complex, along the recreation centers.
“The only thing we’re doing at the (public-access) parks is posting the CDC’s recommendations,” Lake said.
Lake said work crews at the closed facilities are taking advantage of the absence of visitors to do deep cleaning and other projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.