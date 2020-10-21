The Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co. will close Oct. 31 because of declining sales that a co-owner blamed on the pandemic, and Decatur will be left without a business that complemented efforts to lure millennials to live in the city.
Trey Atwood, co-owner of Decatur's first and only microbrewery, said he is out of money to continue operations less than three years after opening the business downtown at the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue.
“COVID depressed our sales,” he said. “Sales are down anywhere from 50% to 75% pre-COVID.”
He said he applied for and received funding from government assistance programs during the pandemic, but it wasn’t enough.
“We’ve exhausted all of our options,” he said. “We used the government assistance programs and they were woefully insufficient. This pandemic has been going on nine months. The assistance money was good for maybe six to eight weeks. We ran out of money.”
Tap-room Manager Correy MacIlveen said foot traffic of 80 to 100 customers daily before the pandemic fell to about 20 to 30 after restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen for on-site seating.
“Business was good. The town supported us,” he said of pre-pandemic sales.
A state health order on March 19 prohibited breweries, among other establishments, from allowing on-premises consumption of food or drink. Restrictions have gradually been relaxed.
“To-go and curbside (orders) didn’t make up the difference,” MacIlveen said. “Some days people weren’t out, and we didn’t sell anything.”
Cross-Eyed Owl regulars took the news of their gathering spot's closing hard. More than 160 comments on the brewer’s social media page expressed surprise and sorrow.
“I was shocked,” said Matthew Gardner, 27, of Decatur, sitting at the bar Monday afternoon.
Tony Bell, another regular, said when he first heard the news he thought it might have been a state-issued mandate closing restaurants and bars again.
“I didn’t see it coming,” said Bell, 57. “Once I discovered this place was closing, the wow factor took me back.”
MacIlveen, 41, said customers were coming in saying they were “devastated” to learn of the business's closing.
He said he was the first person Atwood hired. “I love it here,” he said. “I planned to retire from this job.”
The brewery had seemed to fit with city leaders' efforts to attract millennials. According to a 2019 survey by the C+R Research, a Chicago-based market insights agency, “more than half (56%) of millennials said they drink a craft beer at least once a week."
Astrid McIntosh's Renew Properties LLC owns the 9,000-square-foot, two-story building. She said the brewery offered area residents something different.
"The city's leaders say they want to attract young professionals to Decatur and it seems like we keep getting more burger places and Mexican restaurants. Those places aren't going to do that," she said. "... The news of it closing came as a shock to me. It was doing a good business before the pandemic."
Local beer, soda
Crystal Brown, vice president of development of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said it is the first downtown business she can recall to shut its doors soley because of the pandemic.
“Nobody has had 100% of their business they had pre-COVID,” Brown said. “It’s so unfortunate. We loved to brag that we had a brewery here. It’s the only one I have heard (closing). (The owners) invested so much into the building, the equipment. I know they were a favorite spot downtown at Mardi Gras, Third Friday, St. Patrick's Day.
“Third Friday has helped drive people downtown. We have a good mix of folks, and Cross-Eyed Owl had a laid-back atmosphere. Ever since they opened, they were real creative in attracting customers. … It will be a loss. Downtown will be fine. If your city center is healthy, it spreads from there throughout to the rest of the city.”
Cross-Eyed Owl was one of two businesses on the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue to announce closing plans this week. Steve Alred, owner of City Cafe south of the microbrewery, said Tuesday he won't reopen the restaurant and cited the pandemic's effect on operations as one factor in his decision.
Atwood said St. Patrick's Day was the busiest day. "We usually had a 1,000-plus transactions on those days. Our business was good before COVID."
Specializing in locally brewed beer and soda, Cross-Eyed Owl attracted visitors from Germany, Switzerland, France and New Zealand, MacIlveen said.
“They might be in town and Google us, looking for a local brewery,” he said. “Many of them told us our beer was as good as the beer back home.”
Brewery's legacy
Atwood said the brewery, owned by his wife Erin and himself, has created more than “100 unique beers” and two dozen craft sodas since opening in February 2018.
Atwood and MacIlveen described the store’s cream ale as “light, crisp and easy drinking” as its top seller.
Atwood remains undecided on what to do with the brewery’s equipment.
“The equipment will be sold either through direct sales to another brewery or at auction. I am not sure yet,” he said.
McIntosh said she is unsure about her plans for the building.
"We had it renovated from an auto parts store. It has new electrical, plumbing, HVAC," she said. "Trey put a lot of work into it, too. He did the patio and he replaced the elevator. ... I am going to mull a few things over before I put it back on the market. With COVID, we just don't know. Some people won't go out to eat."
Atwood thanked his customers for being loyal patrons for almost three years.
“It will always be the privilege of my life to share Cross-Eyed Owl with so many people,” Atwood said. “We located here in Decatur because it had a lot of thirsty blue-collar workers, and it didn’t have a brewery. … Erin and I will be forever grateful for the time we got to spend with all of you. We’ve been privileged to meet so many wonderful people while living out our dream.”
