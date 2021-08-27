MONTGOMERY — The commission charged with analyzing Alabama’s response to COVID-19 received grim news Wednesday on the ongoing pandemic as it began formulating a plan for studying state agencies' early reactions to the pandemic.
The commission’s work comes as COVID-19 continues to hospitalize more Alabamians. As of Thursday, 2,834 — including 45 children — were hospitalized with the virus, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.
Hospitals are struggling to staff the needed ICU beds. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris told the commission that a federal team of health care workers is being sent to a hospital in Dothan this weekend to handle the record-high COVID hospitalizations they’re seeing.
This marks the second time the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has had to deploy extra medical professionals to Alabama in the past week, the first being a 13-member team sent to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley.
“We’ve asked for the same sort of thing many more times,” Harris said. “And the feds just don’t have anything to send us at this time.”
South Alabama has been the hardest hit by COVID hospitalizations in recent weeks, Harris told the commission.
The commission was formed after a joint resolution passed the Legislature earlier this year and has to submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the governor and Legislature by the first day of the 2022 regular legislative session, Jan. 11.
Wednesday's meeting focused on questions that should be sent to state agencies as the commission gathers information.
Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, is part of the 11-member commission and proposed a number of questions.
“They’re basically just questions that ask, when did you know COVID was a problem, who did you tell about it and how did you prepare for it,” Whatley said.
Whatley on Wednesday asked Harris multiple questions about what led to the decision to issue the first state health orders in 2020, and asked to see data that led to the decisions.
After the meeting, Harris said his department made the health order decisions in concert with the governor’s office and based on the best information at the time.
“We were trying to make decisions based on the consensus of public health experts and so there is some data that you’re likely never to have,” Harris said.
Whatley has criticized the state’s first health orders, including a stay-at-home order that required many businesses to close their doors while others deemed essential were allowed to stay open.
Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, defended Harris during Wednesday’s meeting, saying his health order decisions were based on science, not on politics.
“This virus was so new to us,” Singleton said, and the shutdown orders "may have saved somebody's life, we don’t know.”
Commission co-chair Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, said he doesn’t blame Harris for certain businesses being shut down over others.
“The whole purpose is to find fact, not fault, and some of these questions look like we maybe attacking somebody, but we’re not,” Melson said. “But there’s no sense in doing this panel if we’re not going to get the tough questions answered.”
Singleton asked Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington what that department's rationale was for ending the state’s participation in the federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs.
Washington responded by saying there were several factors that led to that decision, including the amount of alleged fraud connected to those programs and the high amount of job availability in the state.
The panel is required to meet at least three times before the next regular session, one of those times being a public hearing.
Commission co-chair Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan, said he doesn’t want the group’s analysis to go outside the bounds of what the Legislature charged them to do.
“I don’t think this committee, that we’re really prepared to get into a lot of the details here in the short time that we have,” Lee said during the meeting.
