Amid the school and business closures, travel restrictions, expanding public health guidelines and turmoil ignited by concerns over the new coronavirus, churches, businesses and outreach organizations are working to meet the anticipated growing needs of at-risk populations.
“We haven’t seen any changes to neighbors we serve yet, but I know that is going to change this week with kids at home,” said Pamela Bolding, co-director of the Neighborhood Christian Center.
With the shuttering of Alabama’s schools until at least April 6, groups gathered Monday morning to fill boxes with non-perishable food, which will be distributed to children in need through the Food Bank of North Alabama’s backpack program.
At The Church at Stone River in Decatur, volunteers packed food for 156 students at Chestnut Grove Elementary, Austinville Elementary and the AIM program at Decatur High.
“On Friday, we knew we needed to act,” said Wanda Griffin, who helped organize the church’s program. “Thankfully we had been getting prepared and buying extra food for the students for spring break. It was essential we got the food to the kids today.”
Along with Chestnut Grove, Austinville and AIM, backpack programs exist at all of Decatur City, Hartselle City and Morgan County schools, except Austin High and Julian Harris Elementary, according to the Food Bank of North Alabama.
To support organizations which participate in the backpack program, Decatur’s Glenn Mitchell issued a call on Facebook on Friday for donations and food items. As of Monday, Mitchell received monetary donations, including a single gift of $800, and hundreds of dollars worth of non-perishable food.
“The community has gone above and beyond. People who I have never heard of or met are donating. It’s been amazing. In a time when so many people are concerned about themselves, I wish people could see this side of the community,” said Mitchell, surrounded by stacks of Pop Tarts, cereal boxes and canned foods in her Shine Salon studio.
Mitchell will continue collecting donations at Shine Salon on Lee Street Northeast indefinitely and distribute to schools and organizations that reach the homeless and food insecure.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are, we are here to help. The first person who contacted me was a mother of four teenage sons in Arab. She was laid off two weeks ago and could feed her sons dinner, but could not do the other two meals. The night she contacted us, a volunteer showed up at her door with groceries,” Mitchell said.
The extra donations will be essential, said leaders of local faith-based organizations, who are bracing for an increase in demand and a decrease in supply.
“We definitely still need donations,” said Ashley Boyd, director of the Committee on Church Cooperation. “We rely on grocery stores to supplement our food programs and right now they do not have the food to give. Cash and food donations are very appreciated.”
While the CCC and the Neighborhood Christian Center will continue to operate food pantries, both will suspend their clothes closets indefinitely.
“In order to protect those we serve in our community, volunteers and staff we will not accept used in-kind goods until further notice,” Bolding said.
Individuals interested in donating can drop items off at the CCC, 119 First Ave. N.E., from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday to Thursday, or at the Neighborhood Christian Center, 619 Bank St. N.E., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-noon, Thursday.
Local businesses also are collecting donations for the Neighborhood Christian Center. Drop off non-perishable food items, diapers, water and dry goods to The RailYard, Whisk’D Café and High Point Market.
