As testing expands, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama jumped from 12 on Saturday to 22 today.
At 6:20 p.m. today, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported cases in eight counties.
Jefferson County has 12, followed by Tuscaloosa with three and Shelby with two. Limestone, Baldwin, Elmore, Lee and Montgomery each had one confirmed case of COVID-19.
Decatur City, Morgan County and Hartselle City schools will be closed beginning Tuesday. Limestone County Schools will be closed beginning Monday. All schools in the state will be closed from Thursday until April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.