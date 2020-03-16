The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased today from 22 to 28, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Eight counties have confirmed cases. The highest number is 17 in Jefferson County. State Health Officer Scott Harris said this morning that easier access to testing in Jefferson County, including drive-thru tests, likely accounts for that county having so many more confirmed cases than other counties.
Shelby and Tuscaloosa counties each have three confirmed cases. Limestone, Elmore, Lee and Montgomery counties each have one confirmed case.
No coronavirus-related fatalities have been reported in the state.
The first confirmed cases were reported Friday, with the number at 12 on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.