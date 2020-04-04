The number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Alabama has reached 26, up from 21 on Friday and six on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The number of reported deaths is 43, the ADPH said in its report today.
The number of confirmed cases statewide this afternoon is 1,580, up from 830 on Monday, and total hospitalizations statewide is at 212, based on the latest ADPH data.
The reported deaths and died from illness numbers represent the number of people who have a positive lab results and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person must be reviewed by a physician and the ADPH’s Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks staff. When the review is complete, and if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the state’s “died from illness” category.
The state’s latest figures show: one death each in Jackson, Madison, Lauderdale, Marion, Tallapoosa, Montgomery, Randolph and Washington counties; two each in Etowah and Lee counties; four in Shelby County; and five each in Mobile and Chambers counties.
ADPH figures showed the total number of those tested is 10,829, a number that primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required by law to report positive tests to the ADPH.
The number of confirmed cases locally is Lawrence County, four, up from three on Friday; Limestone County, 31, up from 26 on Friday; and Morgan County, 24, up from 23 on Friday, ADPH data shows, and the total tests in those counties, were 93, 373 and 232, respectively.
