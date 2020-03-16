The Cook Museum of Natural Science and the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in Decatur will be closed until further notice due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the museum, our priority is the health and well-being of our community, our visitors and our staff,” the Cook Museum posted on Facebook on Sunday.
Once the Cook Museum reopens, the staff will take added cleaning precautions in the bathrooms, elevators and on the railings, doorknobs, door handles, hand railings and high-touch parts of the exhibits.
The Carnegie announced its closing on Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.