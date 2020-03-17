The number of positive coronavirus tests in Alabama climbed from 29 Monday night to 39 as of 3:30 p.m. today, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, including the first case identified in Madison County.
“We are very early in the investigation of this case,” Dr. Karen Landers, with the ADPH, said of the Madison County case. “While our information is preliminary, we are looking in to whether the case could link to an international case.”
Jefferson County has 21 confirmed cases, the highest in the state. Harris said this could in part reflect that testing is much more accessible there than other counties, with hundreds of tests administered at drive-thru clinics.
Shelby County has four confirmed cases, followed by Tuscaloosa and Lee with three each, and Montgomery and Elmore counties with two each. Madison, Limestone, Baldwin, and St. Clair counties each have one confirmed case.
No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.
Decatur Morgan Hospital officials said this afternoon they had not heard back from the ADPH on results of four tests administered over the weekend.
