The Alabama Department of Public Health announced this afternoon that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama has risen to 106. No deaths have been reported in the state.
Jefferson County still has nearly have of the states diagnosed cases with 50. Lee County has 11, Shelby County 10 and Madison County seven. Limestone County remains at one case, and no cases have yet been diagnosed in Morgan or Lawrence Counties.
Elsewhere, Elmore County has six cases, Tuscaloosa County four, Montgomery County three, Mobile County two, Baldwin County two and the following counties reported one each: Calhoun, Chambers, Cullman, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington.
