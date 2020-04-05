In her third trimester, Veronica Wehby-Upchurch is having to adjust her maternity plans because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“There's a lot that's unknown and it's scary to think about that and how it might affect you and a brand new baby,” said Wehby-Upchurch, of Birmingham.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it does not know if COVID-19 causes complications during pregnancy or how it would affect a baby’s health.
In the limited number of surveys of women who had COVID-19 while pregnant, none of the infants have tested positive for the virus after birth.
“We don't have a lot of firm concrete data to say, these are the outcomes in pregnant women that get the coronavirus,” said Dr. Jamie Routman, an OBGYN at Brookwood Women's Medical Center. “So it's hard to counsel patients and really reassure them with the lack of information that we have so far.”
The coronavirus has changed how hospitals are caring for their maternity patients.
A March 27 statewide public health order said all hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities must cease all visitations, except for maternity and end-of-life situations.
Each hospital gets to define how many visitors are allowed to stay with a woman during labor and some are limiting it to only one other person.
This has made some expecting mothers make the difficult decision of choosing whether their partner, a parent or doula or other birthing assistant joins them in the hospital.
“We actually know that women have better birth outcomes when they have increased birth support. So, it’s less than ideal to take away any support, but people are just having to make really tough decisions right now based on the information that we do know,” Routman said.
Wehby-Upchurch had planned to have an unmedicated birth at a hospital with her doula and husband there for support. Now, the doula may not be an option.
--
Shorter hospital stays
State Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, is an obstetrician who delivers at Helen Keller Hospital. He said mothers and infants are returning home quicker than normal due to COVID-19.
“I did two deliveries yesterday, and most people are deciding they would rather get out of the hospital as quickly as possible,” Stutts said. “Both of the patients that delivered on Tuesday went home Wednesday.”
So far, there have been no reported cases of a pregnant COVID-19 patient in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. If a COVID-19-positive patient were in labor, the delivery would occur in the isolated area of the hospital set up for COVID-19 positive patients, Stutts says.
The CDC issued guidelines in late March recommending that new mothers who test positive for COVID-19 consider temporary separation from their babies immediately following delivery, to try to prevent the newborn from getting the virus.
When asked if procedures will change as the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increase, Stutts says there is a possibility.
“We have not had a (COVID-19) positive pregnant patient here yet, but if we have a big increase in the number of positive cases that’s certainly a possibility, and so we have a plan in place for how we will manage that,” Stutts said.
--
Increased interest in home births
Jo Crawford is a certified professional midwife based in Birmingham who said she has received an “enormous” amount of calls from expectant mothers now interested in home births.
“Some of them are people who had maybe previously entertained the idea of having a home birth before, but some are just saying they’re really scared and are just really freaking out,” Crawford said.
Nancy Megginson is a certified professional midwife based in Tuscaloosa who also said she is receiving increased interest in her services. About half the inquiries were coming from women already in their third trimester.
It’s unusual to see women change their birth plans late in their pregnancies, but because of COVID-19, there has been an increase in interest even from third-trimester women, said Chloe Raum, a CPM and president of the Alabama Midwives Alliance.
“Most people find what they’re comfortable with early in their pregnancy, so it's really a shift to consider doing something different at that point,” Raum said.
Raum said she helped a woman give birth at home who changed her birthing plan when she was 33 weeks pregnant. There is not a state-mandated cutoff for when midwives can no longer accept a pregnant patient, but each midwife is different.
“It's not something that can be done on a dime, not safely,” Raum said. “We need to make sure that we're able to have the capacity to serve a mother and we have space in our schedule to serve a mother and then we have the resources on hand to serve. So in some respects, it's not that there's too late of time, but if those kinds of steps can't be completed and she goes into labor, then we're not prepared to take her.”
