ATHENS — Athens-Limestone Hospital on Thursday opened a clinic designed to screen patients for COVID-19 and collect specimens to test for the disease when indicated, and 70 patients were seen by hospital staff.
The number of specimens collected wasn’t available late Thursday afternoon, and hospital spokeswoman Felicia Lambert said specimens that were collected will be sent to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Right now, the turnaround time for test results is 24 to 72 hours,” Lambert said. “The state will only call patients if it’s a positive result” for COVID-19.
The hospital, she said, was also working Thursday to comply with the restrictions in a new order issued by the state that prohibits in hospitals all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.
The hospital said it anticipates demand for clinic services will exceed its ability to screen every patient in a timely manner.
The clinic, which will operate on weekdays, on Thursday was staffed with eight to 10 hospital staff, including physicians, according to Lambert.
While the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, Lambert said the hospital is doing “everything possible to assure that we have the equipment and supplies to safely care for our patients.”
She said the hospital’s “incident command” has been activated and meets every day at 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to check on the hospital’s supply inventory, labor pool availability and other issues.
At a briefing on Thursday, Dr. Nauman Qureshi, an internist at Athens-Limestone Hospital was asked about the possible shortage of personal protection equipment for the hospital and clinics.
“So far, fortunately we have not had that experience,” he said. “Yes, down the road, it is quite possible that will happen.”
Qureshi said the drive-thru clinic is a good way to screen patients because it allows the staff working there to focus on one medical issue.
“We need to protect our hospitals, we need to protect our emergency rooms, and only the sickest people need to go there,” he said. Quershi said the purpose of testing people with mild symptoms is, if they are diagnosed, they can self-quarantine themselves and not spread the illness to other people.
The clinic is set up at Waddell Family Medicine, 902 W. Washington St., Athens, and will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People who should come to the clinic are children and adults ages 6 and older who exhibit a broad range of upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza, sore throat, strep throat, fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19.
Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if indicated by their exam or ordered by the physician or provider. Lambert said that if a patient has symptoms and influenza and strep tests come back negative, the patient is screened by a physician, who determines whether the patient will be tested for COVID-19.
Those who come to the fever and flu clinic are advised that:
• Preliminary registration information will be collected while the patient remains in the car.
• Patients will wait in their car until they are contacted by cellphone or by the hospital attendant when it’s time to come inside for evaluation.
• Only the patient will be allowed inside the building, unless the patient is a child between 6 to 18 years of age or an elderly person who needs assistance.
Patients should bring the following items:
• Photo ID
• Insurance card
• Cellphone, if you have one
The clinic visit will be billed to a patient’s health insurance. No money will be collected on-site.
Quershi said there’s no model to predict “the maximum number of patients we will have and when we have them.”
Based on the experience of the illness in China, “one person on an average will infect about 2.6 other people,” he said. “So if you put that into the model, you come up with this pattern where it’s an illness which will go through the community over a span of about six to eight weeks,” Quershi said.
“And then after that people will start recovering,” he said. “The people who recover will develop immunity to this bug and that will help the whole population because there will be a large segment of the population” with the immunity.
He said those who have recovered will help interrupt the spread of the virus “as it’s trying to jump from one person to the other.”
At this time, “there’s no proven treatment and no vaccine,” Quershi said. “That’s why we really need to focus on public health measures.” He emphasized the importance of social distancing, with people maintaining a distance from each other of at least 6 feet.
Usually, there’s a five-day delay from the time of exposure to the time of symptoms, he said, later adding that the incubation period can be up to 14 days.
Almost everyone with the illness has a fever, he said, and other symptoms are a dry cough, fatigue, muscle aches, a lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea.
“It comes on slowly,” he said. “Even after symptoms develop, a person gets gradually worse to the point where some patients start getting short of breath, and that is a time when we have to consider hospitalization.”
The hospital advised that any person with a medical emergency such as shortness of breath or respiratory distress should call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department. People experiencing severe symptoms who are currently on chemotherapy, home oxygen or have other chronic medical issues, should contact their primary care physician or go to the emergency room.
For more information, visit www.athenslimestonehospital.com or call the hospital’s hotline at 256-262-6188.
