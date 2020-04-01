Decatur Heritage senior Cole Garner and 28 of his classmates were set to go on a cruise to Cozumel last week, a yearly tradition for seniors at the school.
When he returned, he was going to head to Fort Walton Beach with the Decatur Heritage baseball team for a tournament.
The cruise was postponed on March 12th and canceled shortly after. The tournament followed suit.
Garner joined the long list of high school students who won't get to go on a spring-break trip this year because of concerns with the new coronavirus.
“All year, the seniors look forward to going on the cruise,” Garner said. “The baseball trip is just a really fun bonus. The season came to an end, too. We were all just disappointed.”
Garner instead spent his spring break doing chores around the house, spending time with family and playing video games.
“It was hard, because it all hit at the same time,” he said. “The two trips got canceled then our baseball season, too. It just kept getting tougher.”
The Decatur Heritage senior class and baseball team raised money for the two trips. The senior class received nearly a full refund for the cruise while the baseball team earned a refund for their hotel rooms.
The new coronavirus caused local schools to begin closing on March 16 indefinitely. The state then announced Friday that all school buildings would remain closed and students would move to alternative forms of learning for the rest of the school year beginning next week. School-sanctioned trips and athletics were canceled as well.
All area school systems had a March 30-April 3 spring break.
“It was terrible to see the baseball season and our spring break trips fall apart so quickly,” Decatur High senior Andrew Rawson said.
Rawson had planned a trip to Orange Beach with seven of his classmates for his senior spring break. The group rented a beach condo and planned to spend five days before heading back to play two baseball games at the end of the week.
Rawson and his friends canceled their beach trip after the state closed all beaches on March 19 until April 17.
“I was like, ‘I can’t believe this virus is ending our senior year basically,’ ” he said. “The end of our senior year has basically gone to waste now.”
Rawson’s spring break turned into a week off at home. He does yard work, plays video games, watches new shows on Netlfix and goes fishing from time to time.
“Being at home watching Netlfix or playing Xbox has been upsetting knowing I could be at the beach with my buddies,” Rawson said. “It really hit when one of them texted our group that was going about how we could be sitting on the beach right now.”
His group joined a growing list of families and students that canceled beach trips after the state closed all public beaches.
The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism office said 70 percent of rentals were full two weeks ago. That number was down to 20 percent this week according to Kay Maghan, the public relations manager for the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism office.
“There is basically no crowd since the beaches were closed,” Maghan said. “It’s been pretty much what I like to call a local town.”
Crestline Elementary assistant principal Jonathan Bragwell, who also works as Hartselle High’s public-address announcer, found himself in a similar position as Garner and Rawson. He was going to spend a week in a Speedwell, Tennessee with nearly 25 members of his family in a nine-bedroom lake house.
His father is considered at higher risk for the new coronavirus because of his age and recent battles with pneumonia, so the family decided to postpone their trip to next year.
“It’s disappointing, but we’ve still had a mental break from the mundane like we do when we have spring break,” Bragwell said. “My wife and I work in schools and are preparing for virtual school to start up.”
The trip also served as a spring break trip for Bragwell’s two children. Ty and Terra Bragwell are in their junior and freshman years at Hartselle High, respectively. The two have had to find other ways to spend their spring break.
“They’ve done basically whatever they would do at home on a Saturday during the school year,” Bragwell said.
Bragwell added that the family was able to book the same lake house for the 2021 spring break at a discounted price rather than canceling.
Rawson and Garner will have to find other ways to make up for lost time with their fellow seniors. Rawson said some of the Decatur High seniors have a senior trip to Mexico planned in June but are unsure if it will still happen. Garner hopes he can join his classmates on a trip when the coronavirus threat subsides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.