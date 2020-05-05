The Morgan County Courthouse reopened Monday with an appointment-only system that appeared to go smoothly, and retailers continued to resume operations under a revised state health order.
The courthouse, which had been closed to the public since March 17, required residents to wait outside until appointment times and kept them spread out once they were inside to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said there was a small line outside the building Monday morning, but it was made up of residents who already had an appointment.
“Everybody went by the rules,” Long said. “We haven’t had any problems at all.”
Long said the courthouse experienced a smaller crowd than what he was expecting.
“The flow was not nearly as much as we thought,” he said.
The courthouse set up a check-in system outside the building that featured two tables. One was for community corrections and the other for licensing. People checked in at the two tables and waited either on the sidewalk or in their vehicles until their appointment.
The courthouse also implemented safety measures inside the building, including limiting elevator rides to one or two people, spacing out chairs in waiting rooms and installing glass barriers to separate employees from the public.
Lyquita Harris said she called Friday to make her appointment to renew her car tag and noted that the process went smoothly.
“It was in and out,” Harris said. “To me, it was about the same as before, but it wasn’t as packed.”
Around five to seven people were waiting outside the building at 11 a.m. Harris said she was allowed to enter at her appointment time of 11:30 a.m. There were taped markings on the floor to keep visitors 6 feet apart inside.
Susan Hall, who had an appointment to get a STAR ID on her driver's license, said there were about four people waiting during her appointment.
“It wasn’t overly busy at all,” she said. “I don’t think they’re allowing people to get in line, so it was very pleasant.”
Both Harris and Hall wore masks when they entered the courthouse. Long strongly encouraged visitors to follow suit, but it was not required.
“We want to encourage people to do what they want to do to be safe,” he said.
The opening of the courthouse signaled a slight return to a normal routine for Harris.
“I think with the way things are, we will get somewhere close to where we were before,” she said. “It’s going to take some time.”
Retail stores gradually reopen
Hobby Lobby on Beltline Road welcomed customers starting Friday as local retail stores were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
Some other retail stores remain closed despite the state easing restrictions Thursday. The Decatur Mall announced on its Facebook page that it was reopening Friday, but major stores like Belk and Bed Bath & Beyond remained closed Monday. Belk plans to reopen at noon Friday. Electronic Express at the mall has remained open.
Hobby Lobby featured marked entrances and exits, tape indicating 6 feet of distance at checkout lines and spit shields forming a barrier between employees and customers.
“There seemed like there were more people in there than normal,” customer Gracie Loyd said. “At least more than the last time I went to Hobby Lobby.”
Loyd said her trip to Hobby Lobby was her first since retail stores opened Thursday at 5 p.m. when the stay-at-home order expired. She went to buy a gift for a friend.
Another Hobby Lobby customer, Theresa Groves, went to buy material to make masks of her own to donate to Decatur Morgan Hospital.
She leaves the house only to go get groceries, and now, she plans to visit Hobby Lobby when she runs out of material for making masks.
She estimated that one-third of the crowd at Hobby Lobby wore a mask.
“I think it will be a while before we can go have a meal somewhere, but I’m good with that,” she said. “I like to err on the side of caution rather than push it too hard.”
Loyd welcomed the gradual reopening but said she’s still being cautious and monitoring if there’s a rise in coronavirus cases.
“I would’ve felt more uncomfortable if it was at max capacity,” she said. “So, I’m glad they’re doing it at 50%. Overall, I enjoyed it, because I needed something, so I could go get it.”
