As statewide COVID-19 cases broke the 700 mark today, Morgan County also saw an increase in confirmed cases.
As of 7:30 p.m., the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 15 positive coronavirus tests in Morgan County, up from 13 Friday night and nine Friday morning. Limestone County had 16 cases, and Lawrence County had three, unchanged from Friday night.
Statewide there are 720 confirmed cases, up 81 from Friday night.
ADPH is reporting three fatalities, but a Facebook message posted by East Alabama Medical Center — which serves hard-hit Lee and Chambers counties — suggests that number may rise. The hospital announced at 3 p.m. today that five patients who tested positive for the coronavirus had died since Friday morning. The hospital said three were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County. None of the five are among the three being reported by ADPH.
State Health Officer Scott Harris has said there is a lag time in reporting deaths as the department conducts an investigation to make a conclusive determination as to whether the deaths were caused by COVID-19 or some other illness.
Jefferson County has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 214, followed by Shelby with 72, Madison County with 62, Lee with 56 and Mobile County with 34.
Those who have COVID-19 symptoms can find a nearby testing site by calling the Alabama COVID-19 24/7 hotline at 1-888-264-2256.
